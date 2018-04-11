Arsenal make approach to beat Manchester United to €150million star in ambitious transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made contact over potentially sealing the transfer of a world class midfielder previously linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Spain international is one of the best players in the world in his position after years of convincing and commanding displays for Atletico and could surely transfer those skills to the Premier League.

Arsenal look in particular need of strengthening in the middle of the park due to some unconvincing form from players like Granit Xhaka and others this season, while Jack Wilshere is nearing the end of his contract.

AS claim the Gunners have been in touch about trying to lure Saul to the Emirates Stadium, though the player has shown himself to be loyal to his current club and would command a release clause of €150million anyway.

Gol Digital recently linked the 23-year-old as Manchester United’s ideal target to replace Paul Pogba, but it now seems it’s Arsenal who are doing the most to try and win this transfer battle.

With a major revamp possibly set to take place at the club this summer, a quality signing like Saul would be an ideal place to start and surely one Gooners everywhere would welcome.