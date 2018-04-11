When is the Europa League semi-final draw and how can you watch it?

Arsenal will learn their fate in the Europa League quarter-final second leg as they face CSKA Moscow tomorrow.

The Gunners are heavy favourites to progress into the semi-final draw, and fans will be eager to know when is the Europa League semi-final draw and how to watch it.

This will see the Europa League cut down from 48 teams to just four as the remaining sides target glory and a place in next season’s Champions League at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon on May 16.

Is the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid final still a possibility? First here’s all the semi-final draw details.

What time is the Europa League semi-final draw?

The draw takes place on Friday, April 13.

It will begin at 11am BST.

Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?

You can watch the draw live on uefa.com as well as BT Sport in the UK.

To stream, simply tune into the BT Sport homepage or the BT Sport App to watch the draw as it happens.

When do the Europa League semi-final fixtures take place?

The first-leg of the ties will be played on April 26, with the second-leg on May 3.