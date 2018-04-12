Arsenal fans love what Mohamed Elneny did as he set up Danny Welbeck’s crucial goal vs CSKA Moscow

Arsenal fans love what Mohamed Elneny did as he set up Danny Welbeck’s crucial goal vs CSKA Moscow

Arsenal fans are in a pretty good mood tonight as they made it into the Europa League semi-finals following their 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow.

It wasn’t all plain sailing tonight, however, with the Gunners going 2-0 down and suffering a real scare, particularly in the wake of some other fantastic comebacks in the Champions League this week.

MORE: Arsenal survive CSKA Moscow scare thanks to two surprise stars rising to the occasion in the Europa League

Mohamed Elneny played a big role in calming the nerves with a solid midfield display, and he also had a rare impact going forward with two fine assists to level the game.

For the first for Danny Welbeck, Elneny could be seen watching with great intent as his team-mate raced onto his perfectly-weighted through-ball before finishing with aplomb and netting that crucial away goal.

mohamed elneny
Arsenal fans enjoyed Mohamed Elneny watching his pass find Danny Welbeck

Arsenal fans loved it as a neat little moment to sum up the Egyptian’s desire to help the team back into the game, with a passionate celebration following once he’d seen Welbeck had put it away.

Here’s how it’s gone down on social media this evening…

