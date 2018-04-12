‘Such a liability’ – Arsenal star ripped to shreds for letting CSKA Moscow back into tonight’s game

Arsenal fans are laying into goalkeeper Petr Cech for his role in CSKA Moscow going 2-0 up in tonight’s Europa League clash in Russia.

Arsene Wenger’s men had won their first leg 4-1 and looked relatively comfortable for much of this evening until they went 1-0 down late on in the first half.

And things have got even worse in this second half as Cech’s poor goalkeeping let CSKA score from close range and give the Gunners a real scare for the remainder of this game.

One more goal would send the home side through, so Arsenal urgently need to keep things tight at the back between now and full time or hope they can break and add an away goal for themselves.

Still, with Cech playing like this it looks a big ask to stop another goal finding its way in, with the former Chelsea shot-stopper looking far from his best for some time now.

David Ospina has played most Europa League games for Arsenal this season, and on this evidence, Arsenal fans would probably like to see him back sooner rather than later.

Fucking hell! Cech has become such a liability ? — ?????? (@DesiGoonerMD) April 12, 2018

Almunia at Arsenal > Cech at Arsenal. — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 12, 2018

Again Cech catches the ball and sprints to the edge of the box to start the attack. USE YOUR FUCKING BRAIN. — Tom Maggs (@TomMaggsAFC) April 12, 2018

David Ospina keeps clean sheets Cech cannot keep a single clean sheet https://t.co/lMrxjy1IyM — Stanley (@iam_stance) April 12, 2018

CECH IS FUCKING ABOUT — Imtiäz (@ICimmi) April 12, 2018