Arsenal star reveals gruesome injury he played on with against CSKA Moscow

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has posted a gruesome picture of an injury he played on with in tonight’s Europa League clash with CSKA Moscow.

The Wales international went on to score the Gunners’ second goal on the night, clearly shaking off this horrific gash that certainly doesn’t look like it would have been too pleasant to play through.

Ramsey uploaded an image of this gash on his leg that he had to have stitched up at half time, and it’s a bit of a miracle he was able to carry on.

The state of Aaron Ramsey's calf at half-time against CSKA Moscow 😳 pic.twitter.com/CwDww2Jg7x — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) April 12, 2018

Arsenal will be relieved he did, however, as they found themselves up against it for much of the game tonight in Moscow, as they went in 1-0 down at the break and 2-0 down shortly afterwards.

Despite leading 4-1 from the first leg, one more goal for CSKA would have given them a 3-0 lead and enough to go through, though goals from Danny Welbeck and finally Ramsey meant Arsene Wenger’s side came away with a 2-2 draw.

They’ll also need Ramsey to continue his fine recent form if they are to have any hope of winning the Europa League this season.