Chelsea keen to beat Manchester United & Manchester City to £20million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly set to join the running to seal the transfer of Sao Paulo defender Eder Militao this summer, with Manchester United and Manchester City also in the running, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 20-year-old looks a huge talent coming through in Brazilian football right now and could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club and make a name for himself in Europe.

MORE: Chelsea ready to take huge risk over Thibaut Courtois transfer

The Mirror also lists the likes of Porto and Borussia Dortmund as potential suitors for Militao, but Chelsea seem to be stepping up their interest after their disappointing season.

The Blues could do with Militao’s versatility, with the youngster able to play in defence or midfield, two areas that could do with a bit of a makeover at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea face missing out on the top four this season and need to build for the future as well as replacing their raft of failed signings from last summer and January.

Militao could be an upgrade on under-performers like David Luiz and Gary Cahill at the back, or Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater in midfield.