CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s nearly time for CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The Gunners are the favourites to progress to the semi-finals, however, but they will be wary of results over the past two days in the Champions League, so they will not take the Russian side lightly.

SEE MORE: Great news for Chelsea: Key figure drops hint on future amid exit talk for PL rivals

Arsene Wenger’s record doesn’t bode well in Russia too, as he has never won on his three visits their.

However, the north London side are 4-1 up and have a number of first-team players to return to the squad including: Mesut Ozil; Aaron Ramsey and Laurent Koscielny.

Sadly, Granit Xhaka will be missing with flu but Petr Cech will start again in goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied.

CSKA are without Viktor Vasin and Mario Fernandes.

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal lineup

CSKA Moscow XI

Arsenal XI

Is CSKA vs Arsenal on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.