Europa League winner’s odds and when is the semi-final draw?

The Europa League quarter-final second leg is nearly upon us and tomorrow four teams will advance to the semi-final draw.

Arsenal face Moscow to face CSKA tonight and the Gunners take a lead into the match.

READ MORE: When is the Champions League semi-final draw?

Arsene Wenger has never won in three visits to Russia with Arsenal, however, his side take a three goal cushion into the game with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette helping them cruise to a 4-1 victory last week.

The Gunners are one of the favourites to win the competition, however, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are still in the draw and currently lead Sporting Lisbon by two goals.

Koke’s goal after 23 seconds and Antoine Griezmann’s goal ensure that the Spanish side are in pole position for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio lead Red Bull Salzburg 4-2, and Leipzig lead Marseille 1-0.

Europa League winner’s odds

Atletico Madrid – 11/10

Arsenal – 5/2

Lazio – 7/1

RB Leipzig – 8/1

Marseille – 16/1

Salzburg – 25/1

Sporting Lisbon – 100/1

CSKA Moscow – 250/1

What time is the Europa League semi-final draw?

The draw takes place on Friday, April 13.

It will begin at 11am BST.

Which TV channel and live stream can I watch it on?

You can watch the draw live on uefa.com as well as BT Sport in the UK.

To stream, simply tune into the BT Sport homepage or the BT Sport App to watch the draw as it happens.