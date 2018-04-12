Great news for Chelsea: Key figure drops hint on future amid exit talk for PL rivals

It’s been a difficult season for Chelsea, one that they’ll be bitterly disappointed with as they look set to miss out on Champions League football next year.

With just six games remaining this season, the Blues are 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham, while the FA Cup remains their only hope of silverware.

SEE MORE: Chelsea could do battle with Man United in race to secure transfer of £35M-rated Ligue 1 star

It’s quite the drop off considering Antonio Conte won the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge last year, as the Italian tactician and his players simply haven’t been able to recreate that level of success.

However, Willian has provided them with a boost as not only has he insisted that Chelsea will be better next season, but he has seemingly dismissed any suggestion that he is ready to leave the club.

The Mirror note how Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly been keen to secure a reunion with the Brazilian international, but it doesn’t sound as though he’ll get his way.

“I like to play for Chelsea,” he is quoted as saying in the report. “To do my best for this club. To continue to win titles because this club deserves always to win titles.

“I think we have to continue to improve for next season. To improve ourselves. To think about what we did well, what we did not so well and to try to make something different next season.”

That would suggest that he has every intention of being involved in them bouncing back next year, and so a move to Old Trafford doesn’t seem to be in his thinking at this moment.

While that could still change this summer, the 29-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Chelsea and Conte this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, it doesn’t appear to make much sense from a Chelsea perspective to sell him either, and so Mourinho could be left disappointed if he is still indeed holding out for a reunion in Manchester.