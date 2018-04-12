Is CSKA vs Arsenal on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Arsenal travel to Moscow to face CSKA in the Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The Gunners take a healthy lead into the match, however, but they will be wary of the drama that occurred these past two days in the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger has never won in three visits to Russia with Arsenal, however, his side take a three goal cushion into the game with goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette helping them romp to a 4-1 victory last week.

Possibly the only regret was that they didn’t add to their goals tally, with Mesut Ozil at the heart of the Gunners’ creative fulcrum.

CSKA suffered a defeat on Monday, losing 2-1 at home to Dynamo Moscow – so their morale will be low – however they cannot be underestimated.

What time is CSKA vs Arsenal kick-off?

The match takes place on Thursday, April 12.

Kick-off is at 8.05pm UK time.

Is CSKA vs Arsenal on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

What is the CSKA vs Arsenal team news?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss out after suffering medial knee ligament damage in the first leg – so Danny Welbeck could continue on the left after impressing against Southampton.

Wenger is set to restore first-teamers including Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil to the squad after they missed the win over Southampton.

However, Granit Xhaka will be missing with flu.

Petr Cech will start again in goal.

CSKA are without Viktor Vasin and Mario Fernandes as they look to reverse the disappointment of last Thursday, but Kirill Nabakin available again after suspension.

What are the CSKA vs Arsenal odds?

CSKA – 2/1

Draw – 5/2

Arsenal – 13/10