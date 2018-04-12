‘He is absolutely terrific’ – Liverpool legend purring over imminent Reds transfer

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is already excited about the prospect of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita making his way to Anfield in this summer’s transfer window.

The Guinea international has already agreed a deal to leave Leipzig for Liverpool at the end of this season, as per BBC Sport, and that looks a superb piece of business for the Reds even if they’ve had to wait a little longer than they would’ve liked to add him to their squad.

Keita has shone in the Bundesliga in recent times and looks one of the finest all-round midfield players in Europe right now, and one who’d fit Jurgen Klopp’s style of play perfectly due to his physical and technical attributes.

A skilful, intelligent footballer with an eye for goal from midfield, Keita also has the strength and work-rate to adjust well to the high-tempo pressing game Klopp has deployed at Liverpool and at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Thompson is already itching to see him in action for Liverpool after watching him in action recently, giving Reds fans an exciting glimpse of what to expect from him next season.

‘They’ve already strengthened with the signing of [Naby] Keita from Leipzig – I think he is absolutely terrific,’ Thompson told Sky Sports.

‘I was watching him again just last week in the Europa League and my goodness, this guy will probably give us what we’ve lacked.

‘In that three behind the front three – he gives you goals, he gives you assists, he gives you energy and he’s a nasty little character.

‘There is only James Milner who will really put his foot in and I think this guy could be a real sensation in the Premier League.’