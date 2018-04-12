Manchester City star branded a ‘disgrace’ for unacceptable antics against Liverpool

Manchester City star Leroy Sane has attracted surprisingly stinging criticism from pundit Pat Nevin for his lazy performance against Liverpool in the Champions League this week.

The Germany international has been one of City’s finest players for much of this season and posed a big threat in attack again for the club this week, despite the poor result.

Many felt Sane produced a lively performance and got involved in many of City’s best attacks against Liverpool as they lost 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, but Nevin sees it differently.

The Scot described the young attacker as a ‘disgrace’ and for ‘walking’ when he should have been joining his team-mates in giving his all to help produce a memorable result in Europe.

“His attitude off the ball was a disgrace.”

Gabriel Jesus’ goal early on gave City some glimmer of hope against the Reds, but Nevin was left fuming with his lazy attitude to tracking back for most of the match and was surprised more pundits didn’t pick up on it.

‘Everyone was telling me how good Sane was, I’d have whipped him off after about half an hour,’ Nevin told the Totally Football Show.

‘His attitude off the ball was a disgrace, an absolute disgrace. I was really angry with him.

‘Walking, turning away, throwing his hands up when he didn’t get the ball – all the things you don’t do when you’re trying to do something extra special in Europe.

‘It was really upsetting because he’s a fabulous player.’