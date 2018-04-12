Manchester United transfer update: Barcelona star frustrated with club as he steps up efforts to seal move

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with his club over his new contract and has stepped up efforts to get himself a move away.

According to Don Balon, this has led the France international to speed up negotiations over a shock transfer to Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid this summer.

Umtiti would undoubtedly make a fine signing for Real given their current needs in defence, with Raphael Varane not looking at his best for much of this season.

While it’s rare for players to move between Madrid and Barca, it has happened on occasion and Umtiti’s release clause gives Los Blancos real hope of getting a deal done.

The 24-year-old seems keen on the transfer as well as he grows increasingly impatient with Barcelona’s handling of his contract talks.

This could be bad news for Manchester United amid their recent links with the player, as reported by Sport and translated by Sport Witness.

Umtiti would make a fine addition for Jose Mourinho and indeed most top European sides, but it seems his preference could be to stay in La Liga for the time being.