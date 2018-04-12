Manchester United star leaves team-mates stunned with classy gesture to club staff

Manchester United star Juan Mata has shown once again that he’s the nicest guy in football with a superbly classy gesture to Red Devils staff.

According to the Sun, the Spain international has started regularly helping out kit men with his team-mate’s dirty shirts at away games, leaving his team-mates stunned by his down-to-earth nature and generosity.

Mata has long been regarded one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League and remains a key member of this United side on the pitch, but these days it is his actions off the pitch that have won him the most acclaim.

Along with acts of selflessness like this, Mata has also earned huge praise for setting up the charity project Common Goal, encouraging footballers and other athletes around the world to give 1% of their wages to charity.

Club insiders have been full of praise for Mata using his own free time to help out some of the unsung heroes at United who have to do some of the less glamorous jobs for considerably less money than most footballers now earn at the top level.

A source told the Sun: ‘Juan is a special guy – he has started to help the kit man and his staff over the last couple of months. It sums up what kind of person he is.

‘While his team mates just jump into their flashy motors and zoom off after being dropped off back after away games, Juan has taken it on himself to stay behind and give a helping hand to the ordinary staff. It’s a huge job to unload all the gear of the coach and takes a good while.

‘People have been saying what a great gesture it is but to be honest it’s just typical of the man – we are saying he has to be the nicest man in football!’