Liverpool promise to grant Mohamed Salah transfer to Real Madrid on one major condition

Liverpool have made the shock decision to promise Mohamed Salah he’ll be free to negotiate a transfer to Real Madrid or anyone he likes this summer as long as he meets one major condition.

The Reds only signed Salah from Roma last summer in what must be by some way the signing of the season, with the Egypt international going on to enjoy an explosive run of form far beyond what anyone could have expected.

Arriving with the reputation of a fast and skilful winger who managed a decent return of 34 goals in two seasons at Roma, Salah has remarkably managed 39 goals already this season for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old’s tremendous run has helped Liverpool into the semi-finals of the Champions League, and if he carries on like this they’ll have to go down as genuine contenders for the trophy.

Real Madrid given Mohamed Salah transfer boost

Unsurprisingly, this has seen Salah linked with Real Madrid on a number of occasions in recent months, and Don Balon claim he’s keen on the prospect of a move to the Bernabeu.

The report adds that Liverpool have told Salah he would be free to negotiate with anyone he likes if he can guide the club to Champions League glory this term.

That doesn’t look beyond the former Chelsea man, who looks in a good position to win both the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year for his exploits in the Premier League.

Liverpool need just three more good performances from him and the team to lift their sixth European Cup, and if he does that it seems the Merseyside giants won’t stand in his way if he wants to then change for a major player like Real Madrid.