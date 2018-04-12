Southampton vs Chelsea TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Chelsea travel to Southampton in the Premier League this Saturday lunchtime looking to turn around their poor form

The Blues have won just three Premier League games in 2018, with five defeats in their last eight top-flight matches – leaving them 10 points off of the top four.

Last week they drew 1-1 home against West Ham and have been struggling for goals recently.

Tottenham are primed for another top four finish this season and have not lost in 2018, so a win is needed for the Blues.

Meanwhile, relegation threatened Southampton have lost three games in a row and go into the weekend sat in the relegation zone, but only two points from safety.

They lost to Arsenal 3-2 last Sunday at the Emirates.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary’s with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, April 14.

Southampton vs Chelsea TV channel and steam

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 12pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Southampton vs Chelsea team news

Saints’ Jack Stephens was sent off in injury time for a coming together with Jack Wilshere in their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend and is suspended.

Mario Lemina is a slight doubt due to illness and Shane Long (ankle), Steven David (knock) and Sam McQueen (groin) remain sidelined.

As for Chelsea, Davide Zappacosta is a slight doubt due to a muscular injury.

Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) and David Luiz (ankle injury) are both unavailable.

Southampton vs Chelsea odds

Southampton – 18/5

Draw – 27/10

Chelsea – 20/23