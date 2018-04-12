Chelsea ready to take huge risk over Thibaut Courtois transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to massively gamble on the future of their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as Paris Saint-Germain show an interest in his services.

The Belgium international is said to be tempted by a move to PSG, but RMC Sport claim Chelsea will be prepared to block his exit this summer even if it means risking losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and could surely bring in a substantial transfer fee for the Blues if he were to be let go this year, but that is not an idea they seem ready to entertain.

Losing Courtois now would be a major risk too, of course, with Antonio Conte’s side looking like missing out on Champions League football for next season and getting it badly wrong in the transfer market in recent times.

Chelsea may not be able to land the kind of world class replacement needed to fill in for Courtois if he were to move to PSG, so it may be best for them to keep hold of the 25-year-old for as long as possible.

It would be far from ideal to lose a player like Courtois on a free but it at least buys Chelsea a bit more time to ensure they can bring in another quality ‘keeper if they do not manage to persuade him to sign a new contract.