Video: Classy Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Gianluigi Buffon as he interrupts interview following Real Madrid win

Real Madrid advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night, but they did so in contentious circumstances after late drama at the Bernabeu.

Gianluigi Buffon was sent off in what was his last Champions League game ahead of retirement this summer, as he fiercely protested referee Michael Oliver’s decision to award an injury-time penalty.

SEE MORE: ‘We’re Real Madrid’ – Star man trolls Barcelona after surviving Champions League scare

Lucas Vazquez was adjudged to have been brought down by Mehdi Benatia in the box, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and scored to secure a 4-3 aggregate win for Los Blancos, after they had spurned a three-goal lead from the first leg in an incredible game in the Spanish capital.

Naturally, tensions and emotions were high after the game, but as Buffon was conducting an interview in the mixed zone, Ronaldo was seen walking past behind him.

The Portuguese international stopped and embraced the stalwart goalkeeper, as the pair shared a moment of mutual respect, despite the fact that Buffon would still have been devastated having seen his side eliminated from the competition after such a stirring comeback.

Debate will rage on over whether or not the penalty should have been given, but it’s great to see these two legends of the game still able to embrace after the match regardless of the controversy on the pitch.