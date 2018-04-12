Video: Furious Juventus ace accuses Real Madrid of bribery with hand gesture, Buffon livid with referee

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League in contentious circumstances against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, and the players were visibly furious.

The Turin giants had launched a stirring comeback by leading 3-0 at the Bernabeu, wiping out a 3-0 defeat at home last week as the game looked set for extra-time.

However, after Mehdi Benatia was adjudged to have fouled Lucas Vazquez in the box in the final minute of injury time, the hosts were awarded a penalty and Cristiano Ronaldo duly dispatched it into the back of the net to send them through to the semi-finals.

Naturally, given the circumstances of their defeat, the Juventus players were furious. Gianluigi Buffon was sent off by referee Michael Oliver for his protests, while as seen in the video and image below, Giorgio Chiellini was seen gesturing that Real Madrid had paid the referee.

In the heat of the moment, the Juve players ultimately lost their heads. Given what was at stake, it’s arguably understandable, but it remains to be seen if UEFA decide to act on Chiellini for his apparent allegation of bribery.

Meanwhile, Buffon’s rage continued after the game, as he laid into Oliver for his crucial decision, questioning the English official’s ability to take charge in such a huge fixture.

“Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a bag of rubbish,” the Italian stalwart said, as noted by BBC Sport. “On top of that, if you don’t have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, having your drink and eating crisps.

“You cannot ruin the dreams of a team.”

It was a bitter setback for Juve having done so well to get themselves back into the tie, but they’ll have to put it behind them and use the disappointment to fuel their bid for further domestic dominance in the weeks ahead.