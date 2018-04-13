AC Milan fear €40m exit for Liverpool target, line up €20m replacement

AC Milan are reportedly fearing the worst this summer as Suso continues to be linked with an exit from the San Siro, with Liverpool linked with a move.

The 24-year-old has undoubtedly made massive improvements to his game since leaving Anfield, as he’s played an important role for the Rossoneri again this season with eight goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, the Spaniard does have a €40m release clause in his contract, while it’s added that Liverpool tried to sign him in January. In turn, Milan are targeting Napoli winger Jose Callejon, with his release clause standing at €20m.

It seems as though a lot must still happen to spark such major changes, but if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, then perhaps Suso will be tempted by a return to Liverpool if they meet his release clause.

While he has established himself as a key figure for Milan, he has gone missing in big games in the past, and coupled with the lack of pace and the absence of a different dynamic in the final third, bringing in Callejon may allow the Italian giants to pose a different threat next season alongside Hakan Calhanoglu on the opposite flank.

Question marks can also be raised on that deal too though. With Napoli battling for the Serie A title this season, it seems strange that Callejon would potentially accept leaving them and instead fight for a Champions League spot with Milan next year.

Another factor worth considering is that while Suso is still only 24, Callejon is now 31, and so while it may make sense from a financial perspective to sign a replacement and raise additional funds to strengthen elsewhere, it’s not quite a long-term signing.