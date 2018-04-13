AC Milan transfer news: Touted signing house hunting, club chief hints at three additions

AC Milan are expected to secure the signing of goalkeeper Pepe Reina on a free transfer this summer, and recent speculation is strengthening that rumour.

As noted by Calciomercato last month, the Spaniard was said to have undergone a medical with the Rossoneri as he prepares for his current Napoli contract to expire this summer.

In turn, it has led to question marks as to whether he will arrive at the San Siro to act as back up for Gianluigi Donnarumma, or to replace the youngster as both will harbour ambitions of being first-choice.

Nevertheless, it appears as though the transfer is moving along as Calciomercato add that Reina is expected to search for houses on Monday in the city after his side take on Milan in a Serie A clash on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear how he has time to consider that given Napoli are back in action against Udinese at home on Wednesday night, and so perhaps question marks can be raised over this report.

However, such has been the strength of the speculation linking the Spanish shot-stopper with Milan this summer, it would be a surprise if the move didn’t materialise regardless.

Fassone suggests up to three signings this summer

Meanwhile, Milan CEO Marco Fassone has been discussing the club’s plans moving forward, and although he has warned supporters not to expect a repeat of last summer when they signed 11 new players, he has hinted at key arrivals at the end of the season.

The Italian giants still have an outside chance of making the top four, and thus qualifying for the Champions League, as they sit eight points adrift of fourth-placed Roma with seven games remaining.

While they’ve made significant improvements under Gennaro Gattuso, Milan are still arguably suffering from a lack of depth in key positions.

From an inability to rotate away from his preferred midfield trio in Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie to having no pace or a different dynamic in the wide positions to rest Hakan Calhanoglu or Suso, this Milan squad is undoubtedly incomplete.

In turn, Fassone has suggested to supporters that they can expect two or three key arrivals this summer, as seen in the video below, which should put them in a strong position next season to improve further.