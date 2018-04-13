Aston Villa v Leeds United live stream, team news, match prediction from Villa Park Clash

Promotion chasing Aston Villa host Leeds United in the Championship later tonight.

Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa side head into the game full of confidence after securing all three points late on against fellow promotion hopefuls Cardiff on Tuesday.

Victory over a poor Leeds United will secure a top six finish for the Villains and move them to within two points of Fulham in second.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off from Villa Park at 19:45GMT

Leeds, who are winless in three league games, face an up hill struggle at Villa Park.

The hosts have one of the best home records in the league and have lost just two of their last ten games on home soil. On the road Leeds have been dreadful in 2018, recording their last away victory on Boxing Day at Burton.

In fact their record both home and away has been awful since the turn of the new year having won just two of their last 15 league games – I’ll be surprised If Heckingbottom is still in charge at Elland Road this time next year.

Aston Villa v Leeds Team News

Steve Bruce’s defensive options could be limited with John Terry, Axel Tuanzebe, Birkir Bjarnason, Andre Green and Jed Steer all set to be sidelined.

Leeds too have their own injury issues with Paul Heckingbottom having to call upon a number of youngsters from the club’s youth system.

Pontus Janson, Liam Cooper, Matthew Pennington, Laurens De Bock, Luke Ayling, Conor Shaughnessy, Adam Forshaw, Eunan O’Kane and Tyler Roberts are all out injured while Gaetano Berardi remains suspended.

Aston Villa vs Leeds Match Prediction

As you’d expect Villa are odds on favourites for the game while Leeds are as big as 13/2 in places to bag all three points.

If you want to back Villa but don’t fancy the 1/2 on offer, then Villa to win both halves at 14/5 could be more appealing.

