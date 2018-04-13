Barcelona squad vs Valencia announced: Fans fume with Valverde, injured duo out

Barcelona face Valencia this weekend hoping to take another step towards winning the La Liga title, but many of their supporters are still upset.

That’s down to their Champions League exit in midweek, as they lost 3-0 away at Roma which ensured that they crashed out on the away goal rule in a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Despite remaining on course for domestic glory, that was a huge setback for the Catalan giants, and it unsurprisingly led to an angry response from fans after the game in the Italian capital.

However, it doesn’t seem as though that anger has subsided yet, as based on the comments left below, a significant number of the Barcelona faithful are still lashing out at the club and coach Ernesto Valverde in particular, regardless of who he has called up for this weekend’s game against Valencia.

A good result on Saturday will surely help them move forward and bring some positivity to the Nou Camp, as they’ll want to wrap up the league title and Copa del Rey this season which should ensure that it’s considered a successful campaign.

As seen in the graphic below, there is no place for Ivan Rakitic in the squad as he recovers from surgery on his hand, as noted by Sport, and although Barcelona’s official site noted that Lucas Digne was back in training, the Frenchman hasn’t been able to get the nod from Valverde this time round.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Valverde takes any risks with rotation to rest key players, but with the Champions League no longer on their schedule, he’ll surely be working around the Copa del Rey final while looking to secure the title in the coming weeks too.

