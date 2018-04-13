Champions League draw: Liverpool face Roma while Euro giants clash in mouth-watering SF draw

The Champions League semi-final draw has been made, and Liverpool will take on Roma while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid clash in the other tie hoping to take another step closer to the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sent Manchester City crashing out of the competition last time out, as they have emerged as a real contender in Europe this season.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fans why they don’t have to worry about Mohamed Salah sealing a transfer to Real Madrid

In turn, with a dangerous attacking trident and an improved defence, they will be confident in their chances of progressing further and securing a sixth European trophy.

Meanwhile, in the other tie, Madrid needed a dramatic late penalty to see Juventus while Bayern saw off Sevilla to set up a match-up between two giants of Europe.

Los Blancos are of course aiming to win a fourth trophy in the last five years, but they will undoubtedly face a difficult test against Jupp Heynckes’ side.

The first legs of the semi-finals will take place on Thursday April 24 and Wednesday April 25, while the return fixtures are a week later on May 1 and May 2.

Naturally, all four remaining sides will be aiming to book their spot in the final, which takes place on May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Full draw:

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Roma