Crystal Palace vs Brighton TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Bitter rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton face off in a crucial relegation battle this weekend in the Premier League.

Palace have been struggling after Roy Hodgson turned their form around when he took over.

They have have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games and sit three points above the relegation zone, but 18th-placed Southampton have a game in hand over the Eagles.

Brighton have enjoyed a brilliant first season in the league and they currently sit in 13th place.

They have a seven point cushion between them and the relegation zone, however as shown throughout the course of the season – things can change very quickly.

They drew with Huddersfield and are winless in four games.

When is Crystal Palace vs Brighton and what time is kick-off?

The game on Saturday, April 14 at Selhurst Park.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton TV channel and steam

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton team news

Christian Benteke looks set to be available after a groin injury.

Jason Puncheon and Scott Dann (both knee) are out for the season, while Jeffrey Schlupp (ankle), Connor wickham (groin) and Bakary Sako (ankle) are stil sidelined.

Brighton will be without suspended duo Davy Propper and Anthony Knockaert, while Steve Sidwell (ankle) and Isaiah Brown (knee) remain out.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton odds

Crystal Palace – 9/10

Draw – 13/5

Brighton – 15/4