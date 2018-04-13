Europa League draw: Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in difficult semi-final clash

The Europa League semi-final draw has been made, and Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the last four of the competition.

Arsene Wenger’s side booked their spot in the semi-finals after seeing off CSKA Moscow in the last round, while they were impressive in knocking out AC Milan prior to that.

SEE MORE: Henrikh Mkhitaryan injury update: Wenger provides huge Arsenal boost

In turn, with so much on the line given the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League by winning the tournament, fans will be delighted with their progress to this point but they will also be desperate to march on.

It was always going to be a difficult draw given the quality of the opposition remaining as Atletico Madrid, Marseille and RB Salzburg all awaited their fate too.

In order for Arsenal to get back to Europe’s top table next season, they will now have to go through Atleti who have been impressive thus far after dropping down from the Champions League, while in the other tie, Dimitri Payet and Marseille will hope to see off Salzburg.

The first leg of the semi-finals will take place on April 26, with Arsenal hosting Atletico at the Emirates for that, with the return leg on May 3. The four remaining teams are playing for a place in the final which is on May 16 at the Stade de Lyon.

Full draw:

Marseille vs RB Salzburg

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid