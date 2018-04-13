Huddersfield vs Watford TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Huddersfield host Watford in the Premier League this weekend with both sides needing three points for Premier League safety.

Watford currently have 37 points and a win would take them to the magical 4o point mark needed for Premier League survival.

However, they are have not won in four games and have yet to win away from home this year.

Meanwhile, a win for the Terriers could move them seven points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play, but David Wagner’s side are chasing their first win in six.

When is Huddersfield vs Watford and what time is kick-off?

The game on Saturday, April 14 at the John Smiths Stadium.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Huddersfield vs Watford TV channel and steam

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Huddersfield vs Watford team news

Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg could face his former club after returning to full training.

Forward Elias Kachunga, midfielder Danny Williams (both ankle) and defender Michael Hefele (knee) remain sidelined.

Watford could be boosted by the return of Christian Kabasele after a hamstring problem while Craig Cathcart (hip) could also be involved after being an unused substitute in last weekend’s home defeat by Burnley.

Forward Gerard Deulofeu (foot) continues his rehabilitation along with defender Younes Kaboul (foot) and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) while Tom Cleverley (thigh) also continues his recovery.

Huddersfield vs Watford odds

Huddersfield – 13/8

Draw – 9/4

Watford – 2/1