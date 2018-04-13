‘I don’t know if I’ll renew’ – Man Utd star casts real doubt over his future

Man Utd will be looking to make moves in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad and bridge the gap to rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils have fallen short in the Premier League title race, the Champions League and League Cup, which in turn leaves them battling for the FA Cup to avoid being left empty-handed this year.

While a big emphasis will likely be placed on signing players capable of helping them take the next step to compete for major honours, Jose Mourinho will have decisions to make on his current squad and who will remain to see out that process.

Midfield ace Ander Herrera has just over one year left on his contract, and while he conceded that discussions have started, he still sounds unsure over what the future holds for him it seems.

“I am going to fulfill the year that I have left but I do not know if I will renew,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “We have started talking but nothing has been decided yet.”

The 28-year-old has made 154 appearances for the Red Devils since joining them from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, and so has seemingly established himself as a key figure at Old Trafford under Mourinho.

In turn, it seems a little nonsensical for Man Utd not to move to secure his future, particularly with Michael Carrick set to retire this summer while Marouane Fellaini will be out of contract at the end of this season.

That will leave United short in midfield as it is, and so potentially losing Herrera either this year if they opt to cash in while they can or next year when his deal expires, doesn’t seem to be too clever as it could leave them with a huge void to fill.