‘If anybody thinks this is easiest draw…’ – Klopp reacts to Liverpool CL draw, positive injury news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had his say on his side’s Champions League semi-final draw which has pitted them against Roma.

The Reds booked their own place in the last four after seeing off Manchester City in the last round, and the Merseyside giants have certainly impressed in recent months.

However, Roma can’t be underestimated as after coming through as group winners ahead of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid before seeing off Shakhtar Donetsk, they pulled off an incredible comeback to eliminate Barcelona in the last round.

As a result, Klopp has warned those potentially celebrating that the Reds avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich that this is going to be far from easy for his side, regardless of whether or not many will fancy their chances.

“Whichever opponent we would have got, I would have said there is a chance because it is football – so there is a chance against Roma,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“But if anybody thinks this is the easiest draw then I cannot help this person; they obviously didn’t see both games against Barcelona. The second leg was outstanding, it was outstanding what they did. They should have probably won four or five-nil – I was really impressed.”

Meanwhile, as seen in the tweets below, the German tactician also offered injury updates on key players. Although Joel Matip’s season is over, Klopp is holding out hope that both Emre Can and Adam Lallana will feature again.

With five Premier League games remaining for the Reds and a potential run to the Champions League final, he’ll certainly be hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible in the coming weeks.

