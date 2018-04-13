Swansea vs Everton TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Swansea host Everton in the Premier League this weekend with the Swans needing a win to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Swansea are currently in 15th place and four points above the relegation zone and have only one one game in their last five.

However, Carlos Carvalhal will be boosted by the return of Jordan Ayew from a three game suspension, after being sent off at Huddersfield last month.

Ayew is the only Swansea player to reach double figures this season, and the Swans have sorely missed him during his absence.

Everton have lost just one of their last four Premier League fixtures but Wayne Rooney appeared to be unhappy at being substituted in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

When is Swansea vs Everton and what time is kick-off?

The game on Saturday, April 14.

The match will be played at the Liberty Stadium.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Swansea vs Everton TV channel and steam

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Swansea vs Everton team news

Swans midfielder Sam Clucas and defender Mike van der Hoorn remain doubtful.

Renato Sanches (hamstring) continues to do his final recovery work in Germany.

Midfielder, Idrissa Gana Gueye could start for Everton following his substitute appearance in the Merseyside derby.

Defender Phil Jagielka suffered a reaction following last weekend’s goalless draw but Everton manager Sam Allardyce said he should be fit.

However, Gylfi Sigurdsson (knee), Mason Holgate (ankle), Eliaquim Mangala (knee) and James McCarthy (broken leg) all remain sidelined.

Swansea vs Everton odds

Swansea – 31/20

Draw – 9/4

Everton – 21/10