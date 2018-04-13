‘Welbeck will expose them’ – Arsenal fans react to facing Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal fans have had their say after the Gunners were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals on Friday.

The Gunners have impressed to this point, eliminating AC Milan and CSKA Moscow in the last two rounds to take steps closer to qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, they will now arguably face their toughest test yet when they take on Diego Simeone’s side, with many of the supporters below not sounding particularly confident about their chances.

Nevertheless, with players like Mesut Ozil who can make the difference, along with Danny Welbeck who has emerged as a key figure in their run to this point, Arsenal will be hopeful that they can advance to the final in Lyon next month.

The first leg will be played on April 26 at the Emirates, before the two sides meet again at the Wanda Metropolitano a week later on May 3, while Marseille take on RB Salzburg in the other semi-final clash.

Atleti dropped down from the Champions League after the group stage to show that they aren’t infallible in Europe this season, while they sit 11 points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

In turn, while many of the Arsenal fans below are seemingly concerned, Arsene Wenger and his players will undoubtedly be hoping to prove their doubters wrong. If they want to win the competition, they’ll have to go through the top teams and perhaps over two legs, they stand a better chance against the Spanish giants.

