‘Welbeck will expose them’ – Arsenal fans react to facing Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal fans have had their say after the Gunners were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals on Friday.

The Gunners have impressed to this point, eliminating AC Milan and CSKA Moscow in the last two rounds to take steps closer to qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, they will now arguably face their toughest test yet when they take on Diego Simeone’s side, with many of the supporters below not sounding particularly confident about their chances.

Nevertheless, with players like Mesut Ozil who can make the difference, along with Danny Welbeck who has emerged as a key figure in their run to this point, Arsenal will be hopeful that they can advance to the final in Lyon next month.

The first leg will be played on April 26 at the Emirates, before the two sides meet again at the Wanda Metropolitano a week later on May 3, while Marseille take on RB Salzburg in the other semi-final clash.

Atleti dropped down from the Champions League after the group stage to show that they aren’t infallible in Europe this season, while they sit 11 points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

In turn, while many of the Arsenal fans below are seemingly concerned, Arsene Wenger and his players will undoubtedly be hoping to prove their doubters wrong. If they want to win the competition, they’ll have to go through the top teams and perhaps over two legs, they stand a better chance against the Spanish giants.

Danny welbeck gonna expose Greizmann and score a hat trick — isaac (@tennantisaac) April 13, 2018

Good, this is what I wanted. Rather have them over 2 legs than play the in 1 match in the final. — Goonerette TV – GTV (@HONESTAFC) April 13, 2018

Pleased about this actually. Confident we can do it. Unlike most of the so called “fans” on here I’ll support my team and it’s manager. — Thomas Excell (@thommy2eyes) April 13, 2018

been a good run fellas — Hugo (@HugoCOYG) April 13, 2018

Well it was fun while it lasted — Fabian Zwaan (@fabian_a_zwaan) April 13, 2018

Atletico Madrid’s journey will soon come to an end. — Ema Ralte (@Ema_Ralte) April 13, 2018

Expected, just means the final should be a breeze 🙂 — James (@eviroboy) April 13, 2018

well it was fun, but all good things must come to an end? — kinga? (@km2k01) April 13, 2018

We have a better chance to beat them in the semis than in the finals coz it will be of two legs — LmhLouis (@LmhLouisMh) April 13, 2018

It was great to be a part of the EL but now it’s time to say goodbye. Adios EL and CL ?? — Soham DS (@sohamdalei4) April 13, 2018