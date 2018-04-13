When are the Champions League semi-final dates and when will Liverpool face Roma?

The Champions League semi-final draw has been made and Liverpool will face Roma.

Liverpool will be favourites to make another appearance in a Champions League final, however, they will be wary of the Serie A team who caused the biggest shock of the quarter-finals by defeating La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Reds overcame Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals after a blistering first leg tie at Anfield inspired Jurgen Klopp’s men progress.

The game will also see the subplot of Mohamed Salah facing his old club.

The Reds’ top scorer Salah will face the club he left for £34m in the summer.

Roma are fourth in Serie A – 21 points behind leaders Juventus.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Bayern Munich face Real Madrid once again.

Bayern today said Eintract Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac will replace Jupp Heynckes as their coach at the end of the season.

Champions League semi-final dates

Liverpool host Roma on 24 or 25 April before the return leg on 1 or 2 May.

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday, 26 May.