When is the Champions League final 2018? Location, kick-off time and date explained

The Champions League semi-final draw has been made and Liverpool have learnt their fate.

The Premier League side will face Roma and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah will face his old club following his £34 million move last summer.

The Reds overcame Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals after a sensational first leg tie at Anfield inspired Jurgen Klopp’s men to go through to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid – who have won the competition for the last two years running – were nearly taken to extra-time by Juventus before a controversial last-minute penalty by Michael Oliver saw Real beat the Old Lady 4-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.

Key Champions League 2017-18 fixture dates

Semi-final first legs: 24/25 April

Semi-final second legs: 1/2 May

Final: 26 May