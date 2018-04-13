When is the Europa League final 2018? Location, kick-off time and date explained

Arsenal have learnt their fate in the Europa League semi-final draw as they take on Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners suffered a scared in their quarter-final second leg against CSKA Moscow yesterday but they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, progressing 6-3 on aggregate against the Russian side.

The other semi-final will be between French club Marseille and Austrian outfit Salzburg with all four sides looking for a place in the final and a coveted Champions League place next season.

Arsenal currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League and are 13 points behind local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, therefore winning the Europa League represents their best route into Europe’s premier competition next season.

Petr Cech feels that is where the Gunner should be.

He said: “A club of Arsenal’s size and history belongs in the Champions League. Hopefully we can progress another round and give it a shot in the final.”

When is the Europa League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Europa League final will take place on 16 May, 2018.

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Key Europa League 2017-18 fixture dates

Semi-final first legs: 26 April

Semi-final second legs: 3 May

Final: 16 May