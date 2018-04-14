AC Milan could be open to swap deal with €40m ace, plus crucial Belotti update

Reports that AC Milan could engage in a swap deal involving Suso have continued to strengthen as the Spaniard could be set to move on this summer.

There’s no denying that the 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Milan’s plans in recent times, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Touted signing house hunting, club chief hints at three additions

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Spaniard has a €40m release clause in his contract and is said to be keen on a move to Napoli.

In return, it’s claimed that Jose Callejon could move in the opposite direction as he has a €20m release clause, while with his pace, directness and eye for goal, he could be a key solution for Milan who lack a different dynamic in attack with several technically gifted individuals offering the same threat.

Naturally, the fact that he is seven years older than Suso counts against him, but a player exchange plus cash deal could arguably suit the Rossoneri.

It remains to be seen if that transfer materialises, but for now the two clubs will be more concerned with their meeting in Serie A on Sunday as they both have important objectives still ahead this season with Napoli chasing title glory while Milan are desperate for a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

Cairo rules out Belotti to Milan

Meanwhile, Torino president Urbano Cairo has been discussing Andrea Belotti’s future, and in a blow to Milan, he has suggested that he wants to see the Italian forward remain in Turin for the foreseeable future.

As noted by Calciomercato, he revealed that he spoke with the Milan hierarchy during the Coppa Italia Primavera final on Friday night at the San Siro.

“I saw the Milan directors but we didn’t talk about Belotti. We talked about him last summer but we didn’t find a deal. His injury has kept him out for a long time, but now I want to enjoy him.”

The 24-year-old’s injury setback has undoubtedly had a negative impact on him this year, as he’s managed just 12 goals in 28 appearances, having been hugely impressive last year.

In turn, it could be argued that now is the perfect time for Milan to swoop before he rediscovers his better form next season and potentially sees his value rise again.