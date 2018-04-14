AC Milan vs Napoli TV Channel, team news, stream, preview, kick-off time and odds

Napoli travel to face AC Milan at the San Siro as they bid to win the Serie A title this season.

With seven games left to play, Napoli are four points behind the Old Lady and three points at the San Siro will keep the pressure on Juventus.

The Naples-based side started the season strong, however, a run of just two wins in five games has seen their form drop.

AC Milan have lost three of their last four games against Napoli at the San Siro, and the visitors have the strongest away record in the division.

Worryingly, Gennaro Gattuso’s side are without a win in three games.

When is AC Milan vs Napoli and what time is kick-off?

AC Milan host Napoli at the San Siro with kick-off scheduled for 2pm on Sunday, April 15.

AC Milan vs Napoli TV channel and stream

The match is being shown on BT Sport ESPN, and coverage will start at 1.45pm.

You can stream on your laptop, PC, tablet and mobile devices by logging in online.

AC Milan vs Napoli team news

Gennaro Gattuso’s men are without Alessio Romagnoli, and Nnamdi Oduamadi and Leonardo Bonucci are both suspended.

Napoli have Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik back after another long-term injury lay-off.

Milik came off the bench to net the first of two late goals against Chievo and is pushing for a start.

AC Milan vs Napoli odds

AC Milan – 18/5

Draw – 13/5

Napoli – 17/20