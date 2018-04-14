€40m star to return to Liverpool as future at current club looks in increased jeopardy

A former Liverpool star has been heavily linked with move back to Anfield with his future at his current club uncertain.

READ ALSO: “One of the best in the country right now” – Liverpool ace has fans overjoyed as Reds star puts in “quality” display in Bournemouth win

AC Milan midfielder Suso has been linked with a move back to Liverpool amid financial woes at the San Siro.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that AC Milan are on the verge of having to possibly sell some huge players to settle and resolve financial issues. Therefore, the report has suggested that Suso could be compromised with his former club Liverpool showing an interest in the star.

If Jürgen Klopp was to pursue a move for the star the fee is likely to be in the region of €40m, according to the above report.

Suso joined the Liverpool youth academy in 2010 as just a teenager and then progressed through to the first team as a senior player two years later. However, the Spaniard departed Anfield in 2015 after unsuccessful attempts to cement a regular place in Liverpool’s starting eleven.

Suso joined AC Milan and has impressed ever since, alongside completing a successful loan spell at Genoa in 2016.

At 24-years-old Suso is still an exciting and emerging talent and is likely to feel as though he has unfinished business at Liverpool. The deal has the potential to satisfy all parties involved due to Milan’s previously noted financial woes.