Gerard Pique urges Barcelona to seal major €100m addition if Real Madrid do one thing

Despite remaining on course for domestic glory this season, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly urging action if Real Madrid win the Champions League.

The Catalan giants boast an 11-point lead at the top of the La Liga table with seven games remaining, while they will also prepare for a Copa del Rey final next month.

However, there has been a huge wave of disappointment at the Nou Camp this week after their Champions League elimination, and that has seemingly led to speculation about possible reinforcements.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, Pique is reportedly keen to see Barcelona sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer, if Real Madrid win the Champions League, so as to overshadow the achievement of their rivals.

As added by the Express, Griezmann has an £87m (€100m) release clause in his contract, and so Barcelona would certainly have to splash out.

Nevertheless, given the fee involved and the quality of the player in question, it would certainly make significant noise, but whether it’s enough to drown out the plaudits for Madrid if they win their 13th European trophy, their fourth in the last five years, is up for debate.

Los Blancos have a long way to go before that even happens too as they face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, before a potential date with either Liverpool or Roma in the final.

As for the suggestion itself that Pique wants Griezmann to arrive at the Nou Camp, it’s questionable as to whether that’s really what Ernesto Valverde needs this summer.

Barcelona already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Andres Iniesta and Ousmane Dembele in the attacking third. With a lack of depth and quality in other departments, namely central defence and midfield, perhaps they’d be better served looking elsewhere for a marquee signing.

Regardless, this is still a side that has gone unbeaten in 31 La Liga games this season, and so whether they really need to react to Madrid’s success is debatable in itself.