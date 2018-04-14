Huge boost for Arsenal: Key Atletico Madrid starter could miss vital Europa League clash vs Gunners due to injury

Arsenal have been handed some great news ahead of their Europa League tie against Atletico Madrid, after reports emerged stating that Diego Costa could miss the first leg of the tie due to injury.

The Daily Star are reporting that the Spaniard, who joined the club from Chelsea this season, is a doubt for his side’s clash against the Gunners are he suffered an injury to his hamstring.

The news outlet are also stating that the player now faces a fight to be fit for Los Rojiblancos, as they look to make their first Europa League final for the first time since 2012.

Since moving back to Atletico Madrid from Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea, the Spaniard is yet to hit the ground running at the Wanda Metropolitano.

In 18 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, the former Blues forward has only managed to find the net six times, a form record that we’re sure he’ll be looking to improve for the rest of this season.

During his time in England, Costa managed to find the net on 58 occasions in 120 appearances for Chelsea, a very formidable record.

Costa found the net almost every time he came up against Arsene Wenger’s side during his time in England, so we’re sure the Gunners and their fans will be delighted to hear this news.