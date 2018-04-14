Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Chelsea travel to Southampton in the Premier League this Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues will be looking to turn their fortunes around having won just three Premier League games in 2018, with five defeats in their last eight top-flight matches – leaving them 10 points off of the top four.

Antonio Conte’s men languish in 5th and drew 1-1 home against West Ham – further damaging their Champions League qualification hopes.

Tottenham are favourites for another top four finish this season and have not lost in 2018, therefore a win is vital for Blues.

Meanwhile, relegation threatened Southampton have lost three games in a row and go into the weekend sat in the relegation zone, but only two points from safety.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary’s with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, April 14.

Is Southampton vs Chelsea on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 12pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Southampton vs Chelsea team news

Saints’ Jack Stephens was sent off in injury time for a push on Jack Wilshere in their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend and is suspended.

Mario Lemina is a slight doubt due to illness and Shane Long (ankle), Steven David (knock) and Sam McQueen (groin) remain sidelined.

As for Antonio Conte’s Blues, Davide Zappacosta is a slight doubt due to a muscular injury.

Ethan Ampadu (broken ankle) and David Luiz (ankle injury) are both unavailable.

Olivier Giroud may be in line to start.

Southampton vs Chelsea odds

Southampton – 18/5

Draw – 27/10

Chelsea – 20/23