Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster attacking options with transfer swoop for €60M+-rated Real Madrid star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing up a move for Real Madrid and Spain star Lucas Vazquez, as the German looks to bolster his attacking options for next season.

Don Balon are stating that Klopp, who could very well lead his side to a Champions League final this campaign, wants the Reds to move for Vazquez, who has struggled to obtain a first team spot at the Santiago Bernabeu this campaign.

MORE: Liverpool tipped to get crucial exit update in coming days, entourage influencing ace

The news outlet are also stating that the player may well cost the Merseyside club a price of between €60M and €80M, a price tag that some would say is unreflective of the player’s ability.

Despite being a very able player and that one that Madrid will surely miss if he is sold, Vazquez has struggled to hold down a starting place under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although the Spaniard managed to make 27 appearances for Los Blancos last season, a vast amount of these came as a substitute, something that some would say doesn’t reflect just how good the winger truly is.

In 128 appearances for the club, the 26-year-old has been able to clock up a total of 16 goals and 39 assists, a decent return considering the player is often brought off the bench in games instead of starting them.

Should Klopp be serious about Vazquez, it’ll be interesting to see just how much the player ends up costing the Reds.