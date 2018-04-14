Man Utd vs West Brom TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Man Utd host Premier League rock-bottom side West Brom tomorrow at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils extended the title race by at least another couple of weeks when they came back valiantly to beat rivals Manchester City last weekend.

READ MORE: PFA Player of the Year nominees

Paul Pogba will be hoping to continue his goalscoring exploits after he netted a second half brace against City.

West Brom have endured a miserable campaign and are without a manager – and the Championship beckons for the Midlands club.

The Baggies haven’t won since early January and last tasted victory on the road way back in August.

When is Man Utd vs West Brom and what time is kick-off?

Man Utd host West Brom at Old Trafford with kick-off scheduled for 4pm on Sunday, April 15.

Man Utd vs West Brom TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man Utd vs West Brom team news

Daley Blind is definitely out and is not going to feature again this season, whilst Phil Jones continues to be assessed.

Sergio Romero is still unavailable with a knee injury.

Sam Field and Nacer Chadli return from injury for the visitors.

Man Utd vs West Brom odds

Man Utd – 1/5

Draw – 6/1

West Brom – 20/1