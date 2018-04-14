Newcastle vs Arsenal TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Gunners progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League after coming back to draw against CSKA Moscow and win the tie 6-3 on aggregate.

READ MORE: PFA Player of the Year nominees

Arsenal are looking to win a fourth Premier League game in a row for the first time this season.

Rafa Benitez has turned around Newcastle’s form this season and they are on a three-game winning run and Premier League safety is within touching distance.

Should they win, they could be pushed to the top half of the table and they will look to Kenedy for inspiration once again.

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

Newcastle host Arsenal at St James’ Park with kick-off scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday, April 15.

Newcastle vs Arsenal TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1.00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Newcastle vs Arsenal team news

Aaron Ramsey will be hoping to be involved despite a deep cut on his leg on Thursday night.

Jack Wilshere took a kick to his ankle but was okay to carry on after.

Granit Xhaka may return after missing the game in Russia through illness, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to start having been cup-tied.

Danny Welbeck will be hoping to continue his impressive run of scoring five times in his last five appearances.

David Ospina (ankle) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (knee) miss out.

Islam Slimani will hope for a first start for Newcastle and the Toons have no injury concerns.

Newcastle vs Arsenal odds

Newcastle – 9/4

Draw – 13/5

Arsenal – 13/10