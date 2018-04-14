“One of the best in the country right now” – Liverpool ace has fans overjoyed as Reds star puts in “quality” display in Bournemouth win

Posted by
“One of the best in the country right now” – Liverpool ace has fans overjoyed as Reds star puts in “quality” display in Bournemouth win

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise on defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Englishman’s performance in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield this afternoon. 

The home side took the lead thanks to a sixth minute goal from Sadio Mane, with goal-machine Mohamed Salah then adding a second for Jurgen Klopp’s side with just under half an hour to play.

MORE: Mohamed Salah edges closer to Premier League Golden Boot as Liverpool close gap on Man United with win

Klopp’s side then added a third in added time thanks to fine strike from Brazilian Roberto Firmino, with the win now meaning that the Reds sit just one point behind rivals Man United, who themselves are in second.

Following and during the match, fans took to Twitter to laud over right-back Alexander-Arnold for his more-than sublime performance against Eddie Howe’s side this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the 19-year-old for his mature display against the Cherries at Anfield today.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top