“One of the best in the country right now” – Liverpool ace has fans overjoyed as Reds star puts in “quality” display in Bournemouth win

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise on defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Englishman’s performance in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield this afternoon.

The home side took the lead thanks to a sixth minute goal from Sadio Mane, with goal-machine Mohamed Salah then adding a second for Jurgen Klopp’s side with just under half an hour to play.

Klopp’s side then added a third in added time thanks to fine strike from Brazilian Roberto Firmino, with the win now meaning that the Reds sit just one point behind rivals Man United, who themselves are in second.

Following and during the match, fans took to Twitter to laud over right-back Alexander-Arnold for his more-than sublime performance against Eddie Howe’s side this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising the 19-year-old for his mature display against the Cherries at Anfield today.

Trent Alexander Arnold is already one of the best RB’s in the league and he’s only 19 — ?? (@IsmailPatel_) April 14, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold @England best RB, by a country mile at the moment. Got everything in his game. Exceptional talent — Jamie-Lee (@JLeeB1) April 14, 2018

19 years old. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right back in this league right now. Has to go to the world cup! — Rob Smith (@Rob_Damien) April 14, 2018

Trent Alexander Arnold. Really running out of words to describe that right back of ours. Easily one of the best in the country right now. #LFC — Conor (@irishred2005) April 14, 2018

Alexander Arnold is the best passing full back since Dani Alves. Outrageous assist for Salah. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 14, 2018

Alexander Arnold has to be given the honourable mention for the best RB in the PL after Kyle Walker. Incredible season — Fahad ?? (@JudasIsNumber1) April 14, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold. Holy hell he's quality. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) April 14, 2018