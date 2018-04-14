Pep Guardiola’s Man City pull out of race for Barcelona star, club turn attentions to securing transfer of £40M-rated Bundesliga ace

Man City have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Barcelona star Sergio Busquets, with the club now set to turn their attentions to Borussia Dortmund and Germany star Julian Weigl.

Don Balon are stating that Man City were originally interested in Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets, however since they’ve failed in their pursuits of the Spaniard, will now join the hunt for German Weigl.

It’s been reported in the past by the Mirror that Dortmund won’t accept any offers of below £40M for Weigl, meaning that City shouldn’t have a problem stumping up the funds to sign the player for a price that’ll be deemed as fairly low in today’s current transfer market.

Despite being just 22 years old, German international Weigl has already proven that he can cut it at the top of one of the world’s best and biggest leagues.

The midfielder has already managed to make 123 appearances for Dortmund despite the fact he is just 22, an achievement that shows just how valuable the player is to the Bundesliga outfit.

If Man City are serious about moving for Weigl, it’ll be interesting to see if Guardiola’s side can manage to secure the player for the £40M he’s rumoured to be valued at.