Photo: Arsenal players take brutal and hilarious dig at Tottenham star Harry Kane

Arsenal players have been the latest group to join the bandwagon trolling Harry Kane following his embarrassing goal appeal.

READ ALSO: Huge boost for Arsenal: Key Atletico Madrid starter could miss vital Europa League clash vs Gunners due to injury

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has taken to twitter to troll goal thief Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Just yesterday the Telegraph reported that Harry Kane had been hurt by the reaction and fallout to him appealing a goal that was initially awarded to Christian Eriksen last weekend.

The Denmark midfielder had been deemed to have scored both of Tottenham’s goals in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City. However, after the fixture Harry Kane filed an official goal appeal (yes, apparently that’s a real thing) claiming that he had touched Eriksen’s free-kick before the effort had nestled in the back of the Stoke City goal. Kane’s appeal was accepted but the England striker has faced a serious backlash on social media for his selfish actions. (per the Telegraph)

Twitter inevitably exploded with various memes trolling Kane and Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has today joined the movement hounding Kane with a clever and indirect dig at the Tottenham striker’s actions.

Bellerin responded to Alexandre Lacazette’s claims that Lacazette had touched the ball, following pictures showing the Frenchman appearing to get nutmegged in training by his Spanish teammate, with a clever nod to Harry Kane’s ruthless quest for goals.