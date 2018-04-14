Real Madrid could be set for €200M raid from European giants PSG for transfer of vital Los Blancos starter

Real Madrid could be raided by PSG for the transfer of key Los Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos, with the French giants willing to offer €200M for the German international.

Don Balon are stating that Ligue 1 side, who broke the world transfer record to sign Neymar in the summer just gone, are willing to pay €200M to secure the services of the former Bayern Munich man.

MORE: Watch out, Real Madrid: Champions League opponents Bayern Munich eyeing up summer transfer swoop for key Los Blancos star

The news outlet are also stating that Unai Emery’s side are willing to offer Kroos a bumper new deal in order to persuade to secure a move to the French capital.

Since moving to Spain from Bavarian giants Bayern in the summer of 2013, Kroos has helped massively towards the vast amount of silverware Los Blancos has managed to win in that time.

Kroos’ partnership with Modric has been described by some as the one of the best midfield partnerships in football, with the duo constantly helping Madrid control games time and time again.

If Real were to lose Kroos, it would come as a huge loss to Zinedine Zidane’s side, who would have a hard time truing to find a suitable replacement for the 28-year-old.