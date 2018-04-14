Watch out, Real Madrid: Champions League opponents Bayern Munich eyeing up summer transfer swoop for key Los Blancos star

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who could be tempted to depart the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Don Balon are stating that the German champions, who will take on Los Blancos in the next round of the Champions League, are interested in making a move for the 32-year-old.

MORE: Huge boost for Real Madrid: Influential ace escapes Bayern Munich first leg ban

The news outlet also state that the former Spurs star could force a move away from the Spanish capital if Zinedine Zidane’s side manage to secure a third successive Champions League title this campaign.

Modric has been an essential part of Madrid’s side since his move from Tottenham in the summer of 2012, with the Croat proving to be one of, if not the, most important player in Los Blancos’ side.

The Croatian international’s ability to control the game, and his wide range of passing and vision, has seen some label the player as the best midfielder in the world, a fair shout.

Modric’s partnership with German Toni Kroos has gone a long way to helping the Spanish giants secure history back-to-back Champions League titles.

If Bayern do get knocked out of the Champions League, they may find themselves supporting Madrid so their chances of signing Modric can increase in the summer.