West Ham vs Stoke TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

West Ham host Stoke City in a crunch Premier League relegation encounter.

The Hammers are out of the relegation zone, but a win over Stoke on Monday could be enough to ensure they avoid relegation.

READ MORE: PFA Player of the Year nominee odds

West Ham have 34 points, and 19th placed Stoke have lost their last four and have won just once since Christmas.

The Hammers have steadied the ship after a period of poor form by winning a key game against Southampton and earning a great draw away to champions Chelsea – courtesy of a Javier Hernandez goal.

Paul Lambert’s Stoke face difficult matches against Burnley and Liverpool before facing fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and then Swansea.

As for the east London side, three points is crucial as they face tough matches Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester, Manchester United and Everton in their remaining matches.

Marko Arnautovic will be determined to score against his old side.

When is West Ham vs Stoke and what time is kick-off?

The game is on Monday, April 16 at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is 8pm.

West Ham vs Stoke TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

West Ham vs Stoke team news

West Ham will be without Pedro Obiang (knee) and Michail Antonio (thigh), and Winston Reid (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) are out for the season.

Manuel Lanzini (knee) could return with Andy Carroll (ankle), but James Collins (thigh) and Aaron Cresswell (knee) look set to miss out.

Maxim Choupo-Moting is still sidelined for the Potters with a groin problem.

Charlie Adam is suspended.

West Ham vs Stoke odds

West Ham – EVS

Draw – 13/10

Stoke – 31/10