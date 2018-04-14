‘What do you expect from a coward?’ – Valverde under intense fire from furious Barcelona fans after snub

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is on the verge of history with this current side and remains set for a domestic double. And yet supporters are fuming with him.

Should the Catalan giants avoid defeat against Valencia on Saturday, they will set a new record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten in La Liga, surpassing Real Sociedad’s feat in 1980.

Further, they have an 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid and will contest the Copa del Rey final next month. Overall, that sounds like a pretty decent first campaign in charge.

However, particularly after their Champions League exit at the hands of Roma in midweek, Valverde has coming under a huge wave of criticism from supporters, who again criticised him for his starting line-up against Valencia.

With Ousmane Dembele snubbed, that decision didn’t go down well at all, while the continued decision to not rest any key players hasn’t sat well with the Barcelona faithful either, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti all starting again.

It remains to be seen whether or not a positive result improves their mood, as they’ll surely be desperate to simply get back on track as soon as possible and end the season well.

For Valverde though, it seems as though nothing he does right now will help subside the criticism and insults…

What do you expect from a coward? — Awesome (@danladi1989) April 14, 2018

still not learning… No dembele again — hemang (@hemangahujaeotw) April 14, 2018

I’m really certain that Busquets, Iniesta and Pique will not play the world cup. They will be dead before then — Steve Barca (@Stevecaresx) April 14, 2018

Did you see Iniesta and Busquets against Roma? How about Suárez? Valverde, get the fuck out — Silvia Gutierrez (@SilviFeuer) April 14, 2018

